Spain's January jobless number rises at fastest pace since 2014

(Adds details, historical data) MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Spain last month registered the biggest rise in the number of people out of work in any January since 2014, data showed on Tuesday, raising prospects of an economic slowdown extending well into 2020. The number of people registered as unemployed rose 2.9% from December to 3.3 million, the Labour Ministry said. In December, registrations fell by 1.08%. Unemployment in Spain tends to increase in January as companies in many sectors shed temporary workers they had hired for the Christmas season. But the January increase had not been that high since the country added 113,097 unemployed in 2014. It contrasts with the trend in separate quarterly data from the National Statistics Institute, whose release for the fourth quarter last week showed a drop in the unemployment rate to 13.78%, the lowest since before the financial crisis sent the rate soaring in 2008. [nL8N29X26P] The Labour Ministry’s registered jobless figures tend to be lower than the statistics institute’s estimates as they do not include the long-term unemployed, who stop registering after two years out of work, when their benefits end. The euro zone's fourth-largest economy expanded 2% in 2019, down from 2.6% in 2018. Its new government, sworn in in January, has announced a plan to raise the minimum wage by 5.5% to the equivalent of 1,108 euros ($1,225) per month. ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio, writing by Ashifa Kassam and Inti Landauro; editing by John Stonestreet) ((Ashifa.Kassam@thomsonreuters.com; +34 617 792 131;)) Keywords: SPAIN ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYED (UPDATE 1)

