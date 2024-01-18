Spain's Jan-November trade deficit narrows 42% year-on-year

Adds details on energy imports and November data

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Spain's trade deficit narrowed 42% in the first 11 months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, to 37.16 billion euros ($40.42 billion), the industry ministry said on Thursday.

Imports over the period fell 6.8% to 391.90 billion euros, while exports remained almost unchanged at 354.74 billion euros, the ministry said.

The value of energy imports, mainly oil and natural gas, fell 30% in the first 11 months of the year compared with the same period a year ago as Spain bought 30% less at prices 0.1% cheaper.

Spain's deficit has been shrinking throughout 2023, having widened rapidly in 2022 as oil and natural gas prices soared following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Spain relies entirely on imports for its oil and gas.

Other imports during the period fell 1.1% from the same period a year ago.

The trade deficit in November was 2.43 billion euros, as imports fell 8.3% from the same month a year earlier and exports fell 6.7%.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Inti Landauro and Alex Richardson)

