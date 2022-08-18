Spain's Jan-June trade deficit widens almost six-fold to 32 bln euros

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Spain's trade deficit in the first six months of the year widened almost six-fold compared to the same period a year earlier to 32 billion euros ($32.56 billion), the Industry Ministry said on Thursday.

Imports rose 41% from the same period a year ago to 223 billion euros boosted by oil and gas, while exports increased by 25% to 191 billion euros, the ministry said.

($1 = 0.9829 euros)

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk; Editing by Inti Landauro)

((jakub.olesiuk@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.