Spain's Jan-June trade deficit widens almost six-fold to 32 bln euros

Spain's trade deficit in the first six months of the year widened almost six-fold compared to the same period a year earlier to 32 billion euros ($32.56 billion), the Industry Ministry said on Thursday.

Imports rose 41% from the same period a year ago to 223 billion euros boosted by oil and gas, while exports increased by 25% to 191 billion euros, the ministry said.

($1 = 0.9829 euros)

