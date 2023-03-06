Spain's inflation to be lower this year than in 2022 -minister

Adds further comments, details on inflation rate in the past months

MADRID, March 6 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday she expects inflation will be lower this year than in 2022 though there will be "a lot of volatility" each month.

Despite the volatility, inflation will be "at practically half the level of last year, at levels much lower than last year," she said in an interview with RNE radio station.

The 12-month inflation rate in Spain fell in the second half of 2022 to 5.7% in December after peaking at 10.8% in July, though the rate then inched up and was at 6.1% in the period through February.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.