News & Insights

Spain's inflation rises to 3.5% in Sept as energy prices soar

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

September 28, 2023 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by Jakub Olesiuk for Reuters ->

Adds analyst's comment, context and a reference to a Bank of Spain report

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Spain's headline inflation rose to 3.5% in September, boosted by the soaring cost of energy, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday.

The 12-month inflation rate in September was higher than 2.6% in August and was in line with the 3.5% consensus forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

The rate was the highest since April, when inflation was 4.1%.

Higher electricity prices and more expensive fuels were the main reason for the rise, INE said.

Oil prices are stoking inflationary pressures amid the current tightening of supply caused by the extension of output cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"What we are seeing right now is that the oil price recovery is skewing inflation growth", Manuel Cardoso from BBVA Research said in a phone-call, adding inflation is very likely to stand above 4% at the end of the year.

Tax cuts for energy bills and fuel subsidies have been part of the Spanish government bid to tackle soaring prices and it is contemplating introducing new measures or renewing some of the existing ones by year's end.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, fell to 5.8% year-on-year from 6.1% in the period through August.

In its recent report, the Bank of Spain said it will slow down from the final stretch of 2023 onwards.

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Inti Landauro and Miral Fahmy)

((jakub.olesiuk@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.