Spain's industry ministry authorises offer for MasMovil shares

Contributors
Tomas Cobos Reuters
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID, July 8 (Reuters) - Spain's industry ministry has approved a 3 billion euro ($3.38 billion) bid by three private equity funds for mobile telephone operator MasMovil MASM.MC, it said.

A consortium of buyout funds KKR KKR.N, Cinven and Providence made the bid last month.

Minority holders, such as Polygon Global Partners and AllianceBernstein AWF.N, have criticised the conditions offered.

Shares of MasMovil have consistently traded above the 22.50 euros offered by the three funds since they made the bid public.

($1 = 0.8872 euros)

(Reporting by Tomas Cobos and Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

