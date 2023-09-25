News & Insights

Spain's industrial prices fall 10% year-on-year in August

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

September 25, 2023 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by Tiago Brandao for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Spanish industrial prices fella record 10% in the 12 months through August, from a revised 8.6% decrease in the 12 months through July, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

INE revised down the year-on-year July figure to a drop of 8.6% from an initial 8.4%.

The Spanish industrial prices decline was the steepest ever recorded, INE said. The statistics institute started measuring the indicator in 1976.

Energy prices sank 29%, the fastest rate since the beginning of the series, mainly thanks to cheaper gas.

Intermediate goods prices fell 5.8% over the period, led by prices of metals, including iron and steel products.

Companies tend to pass on industrial price rises to customers, ultimately fuelling consumer inflation. The effect of industrial price declines are not as automatic, though.

Annual inflation in the period through August in Spain was 2.6%, one of the lowest in the euro zone, down from a peak of 10.8% last summer, the INE said earlier this month.

(Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by Inti Landauro and Bernadette Baum)

((Tiago.Brandao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.