Spain's Indra begins succession process for new CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

March 07, 2023 — 02:02 am EST

Written by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - Spanish technology company Indra IDR.MC said late on Monday it would begin a process to appoint a new chief executive (CEO) to replace Ignacio Mataix, saying the decision was linked to a new strategic plan for the next years.

Mataix will continue as CEO until the appointment of a successor and after that will serve as a strategic advisor to Indra's board of directors for a period of two years, the company said in a statement.

