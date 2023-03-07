Spain's Indra begins succession process for new CEO

March 7 (Reuters) - Spanish technology company Indra IDR.MC said late on Monday it would begin a process to appoint a new chief executive (CEO) to replace Ignacio Mataix, saying the decision was linked to a new strategic plan for the next years.

Mataix will continue as CEO until the appointment of a successor and after that will serve as a strategic advisor to Indra's board of directors for a period of two years, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, editing by)

