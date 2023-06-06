Spain's Ignis hires Lazard to sell 300 mln euro solar power projects -Expansion

MADRID, June 6 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy company Ignis has hired investment bank Lazard LAZ.N to sell a portfolio of solar power projects with a combined capacity of 380 Megawatts, Expansion newspaper reported, citing market sources.

The portfolio would be worth about 300 million euros, it said.

Ignis, which is partly owned by Egypt financial group EFG Hermes HRHO.CA, expects the solar power projects to start producing electricity in late 2024 and early 2025.

Ignis and Lazard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

With its sunny plains, heavily dammed rivers and wind-swept hills, Spain is attracting investors to renewable energy projects as the government seeks to meet its targets on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Local energy companies such as Iberdrola IBE.MC and Repsol REP.MChave been selling stakes or entire advanced projects to raise cash to invest in new ones.

