Spain's High Court jails former Pemex chief pending investigation

Jose Elias Rodriguez Reuters
Emma Pinedo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Spain's High Court said on Thursday it will jail Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of Mexico's state oil firm Pemex, pending an investigation into alleged money laundering.

Lozoya, who was arrested in southern Spain on Wednesday, is accused in Mexico of corruption related to a bribery and money laundering case involving Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA ODBES.UL.. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Mexico has 45 days to present Spain with a formal extradition request, the court said.

