Spain's High Court charges FCC over Panama contracts

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain's High Court on Wednesday charged Spanish building and infrastructure company FCC FCC.MC with alleged corruption and money laundering in connection with 82 million euros ($91.04 million) in payments made in Panama.

The High Court alleged FCC paid commissions to obtain metro and hospital contracts in the south American country.

FCC is controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Clara-Laeila Laudette, writing by Ashifa Kassam, editing by Ingrid Melander)

((andres.gonzalez@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 647 69 49 89; Reuters Messaging: andres.gonzalez.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.