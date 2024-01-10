News & Insights

Spain's Grifols say it will sue Gotham City fund over damaging report

January 10, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Spanish pharma company Grifols GRLS.MC said on Wednesday it will launch legal action against short-seller fund Gotham City Research which released a that wiped almost $3 billion off the Barcelona-based firm's market value on Tuesday.

Grifols will seek financial compensation in court for the reputational damage, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

