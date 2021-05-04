Spain's Grifols Q1 net profit falls 30% to 129 mln euro

BARCELONA, May 4 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols GRLS.MC said on Tuesday its first quarter net profit fell 30% to 129 million euros ($155.21 million) as sales contracted because of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on blood collection.

The revenue of the maker of blood plasma-based products fell as it had trouble to collect blood because of mobility restrictions during the quarter. Its core earnings fell 15% to 297 million euros.

($1 = 0.8311 euros)

