Spain's Grifols first-half net profit falls 46% dragged by costs of acquisitions

Joan Faus Reuters
Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols said on Thursday its first-half net profit fell 46% year-on-year to 143.6 million euros ($146.80 million) due to the higher financial impact of asset acquisitions even though revenues and plasma collection grew.

Grifols, which uses blood plasma to make medicines, said its revenues increased 11% to 2.8 billion euros thanks to a positive performance of its biopharma department and a 22% increase in plasma collections, a trend it expects will accelerate in the second half of 2022.

($1 = 0.9782 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro)

