Spain's Grifols 2020 net profit falls 1.1% due to coronavirus impact

BARCELONA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols GRLS.MC reported on Friday that 2020 net profit edged 1.1% lower to 619 million euros ($751.03 million) while its core earnings fell 7.7%, missing analysts' forecasts for both figures.

The Barcelona-based firm said the coronavirus pandemic had an impact of 155 million euros in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which fell to 1.3 billion euros in 2020 from 1.4 billion in 2019.

($1 = 0.8242 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus; editing by Nathan Allen)

