Spain's grid operator sees renewables reaching 50% of power generation in 2023

March 23 (Reuters) - Spain's electricity grid operator Red Electrica REDE.MC said on Thursday renewable energy sources could account for half of the country's annual power generation this year, up from 42% in 2022.

The estimate was announced during a presentation of Red Electrica's annual reports by the group's chairperson, former Housing Minister Beatriz Corredor, who also cautioned the data was still subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

"2023 will be a great year for the green transition in Spain and a transcendental year for us to consolidate our position as the renewable engine," Corredor said, as she highlighted the "critical role" played by the power grid in this process.

The partly state-owned company said in its renewables report that Spain added 5.9 gigawatts of new renewable power last year, leading to wind and solar production records.

However, the almost 40% drop in hydropower production due to widespread droughts skewed the ratio of renewables in the mix, which in 2021 had reached 46.7% of the total.

Among European Union countries, Spain is second only to Germany in terms of installed renewable capacity, Red Electrica said.

(Reporting by Tiago Brandao; Editing by David Latona and Mark Potter)

