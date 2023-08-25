News & Insights

Spain's government starts proceedings to suspend soccer chief Rubiales

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

August 25, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by Emma Pinedo for Reuters ->

MADRID, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Spain's government has started the legal proceedings seeking to suspend soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales for kissing World Cup star Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's World Cup victory, an official said on Friday.

Rubiales refused to quit on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable macho behaviour.

"The government starts today the procedure so that Mr Rubiales has to give explanations before the Sport Court and if the Sport Court agrees, I can announce that we will suspend Mr. Rubiales from his functions," Victor Francos, head of the state-run National Sports Council told a news conference on Friday.

