Spain's government approves first draft of gender self-identification bill

MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - The Spanish government approved on Tuesday a first draft of a contentious bill that would allow anyone over 14 years old to legally change gender without a medical diagnosis or hormone therapy, a government source said.

The draft bill, which will now go to a public hearing before a second reading in the cabinet and ultimately a vote in the lower house, removes the current requirement for two years of hormone therapy and a psychological assessment for people to switch their gender in official records.

Activists and families of transgender children say the law does not go far enough, while some feminist associations oppose it, saying it would undermine women.

