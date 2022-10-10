US Markets

Spain's gas imports rise 3.3% in August from same month a year earlier

Jakub Olesiuk Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent West

Spain's natural gas imports rose 3.3% in August compared with the same month a year ago, government data showed on Monday.

Spain imported the equivalent of 38,055 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of natural gas in August, Cores, an arm of the Energy and Environment Ministry, said.

LNG shipments represented 63% of the total imports, while purchases through pipelines represented 37%, Cores indicated in the statement.

In August 2022, Russian gas accounted for 15% of Spanish imports, while gas from the United States represented 26.5% of imports.

Spain re-exported the equivalent of 7,001 gigawatt-hours of gas, mainly to Italy.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

