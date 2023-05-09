Spain's gas imports from Russia jump to 14.4% of total in March

Adds details, context

May 9 (Reuters) - Russia provided 14.4% of Spain's gas imports in March, up from 8.7% a year earlier, Spanish government data showed on Tuesday.

The United States and Algeria were Spain's biggest suppliers of gas in March but the data highlights how much Spain is still reliant on Russia for gas despite the war in Ukraine.

The Spanish government has told liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers to diversify supply of LNG and cut reliance on Russian gas, asking them in March to refrain from signing new contracts for Russian gas once existing contracts have expired, Reuters reported.

The United States supplied 26.5% of Spain's gas imports, followed by Algeria on 24.4%.

Spain imported from Russia the equivalent of 5,460 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of natural gas in March versus 3,277 GWh a year earlier, Cores said.

The data also showed that Spain re-exported the equivalent to 7,833 GWh of gas, a 173.8% increase compared with March 2022, mainly to France.

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by David Latona and Susan Fenton)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.