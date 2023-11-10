News & Insights

Spain's gas imports fell 8.3% in October from same month a year ago

Credit: REUTERS/Andrea Comas

November 10, 2023 — 07:12 am EST

Written by Jakub Olesiuk for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain's natural gas imports fell 8.3% in October compared to the same month a year earlier, data from Spanish grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC showed on Friday.

Spain imported the equivalent of 33,838 gigawatt-hours of natural gas in October, Enagas said in a statement.

