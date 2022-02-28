Spain's Fluidra says net profit doubled in 2021, achieved sales target

BARCELONA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Fluidra FLUI.MC, the world's largest maker of swimming pool equipment, said on Monday its 2021 net profit more than doubled to 252.4 million euros ($282.28 million) as COVID restrictions boosted demand.

The net profit increase was in line with Refinitiv's estimates.

Fluidra's sales grew 47% to 2.19 billion euros last year. Sales reached the company's latest forecast of a 40%-45% increase and slightly surpassed Refinitiv's estimates.

($1 = 0.8941 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro)

