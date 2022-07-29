Spain's Fluidra first-half net profit slips 4.5%, improves outlook

BARCELONA, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Fluidra FLUI.MC said on Friday its first-half net profit fell 4.5% to 166 million euros ($169.55 million) because of a write-off from a refinancing process and higher debt, though it improved its 2022 outlook amid rising sales.

The world's largest swimming pool equipment maker expects sales to reach between 2.5 billion euros and 2.6 billion euros and its core earnings to be between 600 and 630 million euros, both targets slightly above prior estimates.

In the first six months of the year, its core earnings grew 9.3% year-on-year to 361 million euros while its sales grew 22% to 1.4 billion euros due to rising prices amid a higher-than-expected inflation and the consolidation of its active M&A activities.

($1 = 0.9790 euros)

