Spain's Fluidra downgrades its 2022 outlook on weak third quarter

MADRID, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Spanish swimming pool equipment maker Fluidra FLUI.MC said on Tuesday it was downgrading its financial guidance for 2022 after a weaker-than-anticipated third quarter.

Fluidra now expects full-year sales for be around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion), down from a previous guidance of between 2.5 billion and 2.6 billion euros. The expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the full year is expected to be over 500 million euros, compared with a previous expectation of between 600 million and 630 million euros.

¨Results have been affected in the short term by a higher-than-expected inventory correction in the distribution channel, in an environment of greater economic uncertainty,” the company said in a statement published following the review of the preliminary closing of its third quarter.

Disruptions in the supply chain, coupled with accelerating demand in 2020 and 2021, have led to high levels of inventory in the company´s distribution channel. Inflation further accelerated this move, as distributors, particularly in North America, acquired additional stock to stay ahead of price increases. Fluidra said it was now seeing a normalization of inventory levels.

Fluidra anticipates sales for the third quarter of 2022 to be around 520 million, euros down 7% year-on-year, on a currency-adjusted basis. Quarterly EBITDA is expected to be around 95 million euros, versus 120 million euros for the same period of 2021.

Fluidra is scheduled to present its results for the third quarter on Oct. 28.

($1 = 1.0157 euros)

(Reporting by Yann Morell Y Alcover; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

