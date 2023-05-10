News & Insights

Spain's Fluidra confirms targets after first-quarter profit fall

May 10, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - Spanish swimming pool equipment company Fluidra's FLUI.MC first-quarter revenue and profitability contracted on lower demand for new residential swimming pools but its full-year targets remain unchanged, it said on Wednesday.

The company said net profit was down 46% from the same period last year at 41 million euros ($45.1 million) on revenue that fell by 17%.

Higher prices partly offset the lower demand for swimming pools, Fluidra said, adding that cost-cutting plans are proceeding as expected.

The world's largest maker of swimming pool equipment reiterated that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are likely to be between 410 million euros and 480 million euros this year, down from 512 million euros last year, on revenue of 2 billion to 2.2 billion euros.

Fluidra was one of the winners during pandemic lockdowns in 2020, benefiting from wealthy customers' appetite for buying or upgrading pools, but its business is slowing in what the company said was "a normalisation of the sector".

