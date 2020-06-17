Spain's favourable jobs numbers anticipate recovery, economy minister says

MADRID, June 17 (Reuters) - Spain's most recent favourable employment indicators anticipate an economic recovery in the second half of the year after the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday.

"The recovery phase has started," she told parliament, adding that the trend change is backed by various indicators, mainly the latest recent job creation data.

She said 1 million furloughed workers were working again and 300,000 new workers affiliated to social security.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

