US Markets

Spain's favourable jobs numbers anticipate recovery, economy minister says

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAU NACARINO

Spain's most recent favourable employment indicators anticipate an economic recovery in the second half of the year after the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday.

MADRID, June 17 (Reuters) - Spain's most recent favourable employment indicators anticipate an economic recovery in the second half of the year after the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday.

"The recovery phase has started," she told parliament, adding that the trend change is backed by various indicators, mainly the latest recent job creation data.

She said 1 million furloughed workers were working again and 300,000 new workers affiliated to social security.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular