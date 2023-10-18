News & Insights

Spain's Everwood fund to sell 3 GW portfolio of renewable power projects, Expansion

October 18, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Spanish investment fund Everwood plans to sell a portfolio of renewable power projects with a future combined capacity of 3 gigawatts, newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday.

The assets could be worth between 400 million euros ($423.68 million) and 450 million euros, the newspaper said.

The fund has carried out several steps towards the completion of the projects, most of which will be "ready to build" when sold, Expansion reported.

Spain's ambitious plan to develop green energy capacity has attracted numerous local and foreign investors and many local companies are selling advanced projects to raise cash to invest in new ones.

Everwood did not respond to requests seeking comment.

($1 = 0.9441 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

