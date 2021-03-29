Spain's Euskaltel board agrees to negotiate takeover bid from MasMovil

Adds share price, details

MADRID, March 29 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom operator Euskaltel EKTL.MC said on Monday its board had agreed to collaborate with MasMovil after its larger rival launched a takeover bid worth 2 billion euro ($2.35 billion) that is set to shake up the competitive Spanish market.

Euskaltel said it had accepted on Sunday to provide "reasonably needed support" to MasMovil to carry out the takeover and prepare documents to secure approval from regulators.

Shares in Euskaltel surged 16% in early morning trade and were on track for their best day ever. Euskaltel's share price is at its highest level in five years, with Monday's share price move adding about 0.3 billion euros ($352.86 million) to the company's market cap.

Euskaltel's board members would set out their position regarding the bid, the company said in a statement on Monday.

MasMovil, which is owned by three buyout funds led by KKR KKR.N said this was a friendly takeover bid.

MasMovil said it had already secured the agreement of major shareholders Zegona, Kutxabank and Alba Europe, who hold 52.32% of Euskaltel's capital. It is offering 11.17 euros per share in cash, which is a 16.48% premium compared with Friday's closing price.

"Overall, we believe there is a high probability of the transaction concluding, with the tender process expected by Zegona to take (about) six months pending any potential regulatory delays and/or competing offers," Canaccord Genuity wrote in a note.

"The regulatory risk seems relatively low as Masmovil and Euskaltel are distant #4 and #5 players in the Spanish mobile and fixed quad-play markets," it added.

MasMovil said on Sunday that its offer was conditional on achieving the acceptance of at least 75% plus one share of the capital and obtaining all appropriate competition and regulatory authorisations.

