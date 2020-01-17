Spain's engineering firm TSK plans renewable unit Esersa's IPO -report

MADRID, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spanish engineering firm TSK is considering listing the shares of its Esersa renewable energy unit in an initial public offering in June or July, newspaper CincoDias reported Friday, citing finance sources.

Esersa, which builds solar and wind power plants, is worth between 300 million euros and 400 million euros ($334-445 million), the newspaper said.

Privately held TSK has not hired investment banks yet, CincoDias added.

A spokeswoman at Gijon-based TSK was not immediately available for immediate comment.

($1 = 0.8982 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

