Spain's engineering firm TSK plans renewable unit Esersa's IPO -report

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published

Spanish engineering firm TSK is considering listing the shares of its Esersa renewable energy unit in an initial public offering in June or July, newspaper CincoDias reported Friday, citing finance sources.

MADRID, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spanish engineering firm TSK is considering listing the shares of its Esersa renewable energy unit in an initial public offering in June or July, newspaper CincoDias reported Friday, citing finance sources.

Esersa, which builds solar and wind power plants, is worth between 300 million euros and 400 million euros ($334-445 million), the newspaper said.

Privately held TSK has not hired investment banks yet, CincoDias added.

A spokeswoman at Gijon-based TSK was not immediately available for immediate comment.

($1 = 0.8982 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More