Spain's Endesa to spend $8.4 bln mainly on grids and green power

MADRID, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Power firm Endesa ELE.MC said on Thursday it will channel most of its planned 7.5 billion euros ($8.4 billion) spending in Spain and Portugal in 2022-2024 into grids and green power as part of an international push by its parent Enel ENEI.MC to rid itself of fossil fuels.

Endesa trimmed its spending plan from 7.9 billion euros for the 2021-2023 period, but said longer term it would be boosting spending by 22% up to 2030.

Europe's largest utility Enel has pledged to invest 70 billion euros to almost triple the renewable energy generation capacity it directly owns to 129 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, one of the biggest green budgets among European utilities, who are all under pressure to help combat global warming.

Its Iberian unit aims to boost its renewable energy capacity to about 24 GW in 2030 from 7.8 GW in 2020.

Enel's plan to abandon gas will require deep changes at Endesa, which currently sells the fuel to nearly 1.7 million clients and operates around 3.8 GW of combined cycle gas plants between Spain and Portugal.

($1 = 0.8916 euros)

