Spain's Endesa to invest 8.9 bln euros through 2026

November 23, 2023 — 01:28 am EST

MADRID, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Spanish power utility Endesa ELE.MC said on Thursday that it will invest 8.9 billion euros ($9.71 billion) in the next three years with a growing focus on grids.

The company will invest 2.8 billion euros in grids, which tend to offer predictable returns, and 4.3 billion euros in renewables, it said in a strategic update released a day after its parent Enel ENEI.MI presented its own plan.

Endesa is aiming for an adjusted profit, which strips out one-off items, of 1.1 billion euros this year, less than previously expected.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

