Spain's Endesa posts soaring profit despite impact of windfall tax

Adds impact of windfall tax

MADRID, May 9 (Reuters) - Spanish power group Endesa ELE.MC on Tuesday posted a 76% year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit as lower gas prices helped offset the impact of Spain's windfall tax.

Net profit for the quarter was 594 million euros ($653.9 million), said the company, which is owned by Italian energy giant Enel ENEI.MI.

Endesa added that the cost of awindfall tax imposed on Spain's largest energy firms was 208 million euros in the quarter.

The company has appealed the temporary 1.2% levy on utilities' sales, which it sees as "discriminatory and unjustified", before the country's High Court.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 60% to 1.46 billion euros.

The Spanish company confirmed its outlook for the year, which includes an estimated EBITDA of between 4.4 billion and 4.7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona)

((Pietro.Lombardi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.