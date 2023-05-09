News & Insights

Spain's Endesa confirms outlook after Q1 profit rises 76%

May 09, 2023 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

MADRID, May 9 (Reuters) - Spanish power group Endesa ELE.MC on Tuesday posted a 76% year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit and confirmed its guidance for the year.

Net profit for the quarter was 594 million euros ($653.9 million), said the company, which is owned by Italian energy giant Enel ENEI.MC.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 60% to 1.46 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona)

((Pietro.Lombardi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.