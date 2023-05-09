Spain's Endesa confirms outlook after Q1 profit rises 76%

MADRID, May 9 (Reuters) - Spanish power group Endesa ELE.MC on Tuesday posted a 76% year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit and confirmed its guidance for the year.

Net profit for the quarter was 594 million euros ($653.9 million), said the company, which is owned by Italian energy giant Enel ENEI.MC.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 60% to 1.46 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona)

