Spain's Enagas sells stake in Chile's Quintero to Fluxys for $661 mln

Inti Landauro Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Enagas ENAG.MC and Canadian pension fund Omers agreed to sell their holdings in Chile's GNL Quintero, which represent an 80% stake, to Belgian gas utility Fluxys FLUX.BR and investment fund EIG, Enagas said on Monday.

The Spanish gas pipeline operator which owns 45.4% in GNL Quintero, said it sold its stake for $661 million and said the sale was part of a wider strategic plan to "rotate" assets.

GNL Quintero operates a gas port terminal and a regasification plant in Valparaiso in Chile.

Enagas did not give a sale price that Omers secured for its stake in GNL Quintero.

Gas shipping infrastructure assets have attracted investors after several European countries said they intended to diversify from gas pumped out of Russia through pipelines in reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month.

