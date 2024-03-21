News & Insights

Spain's Enagas raises stake in Hanseatic Energy Hub to 15%

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

March 21, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Spanish gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC said on Thursday it had raised to 15% from 10% its stake in the Hanseatic Energy Hub consortium, which is developing a land-based terminal to secure Germany's supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Enagas said it would oversee the construction of the new LNG terminal in the northern German city of Stade, which it expects to start operating in 2027.

The project's total investment amounts to around 1.6 billion euros ($1.74 billion), of which 1 billion euros are allocated to the plant's construction.

"The plant will be the first land-based LNG terminal in Germany, key to the security of supply for the country and, therefore, for Europe", Enagas Chief Executive Arturo Gonzalo told shareholders.

Europe will need to come up with more infrastructure if it is to replace Russian gas as thoroughly has it has crude oil, oil and gas executives said at an energy conference on Tuesday.

The European Union has said its goal is to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, but the bloc is still buying LNG from Moscow.

($1 = 0.9169 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi, writing by Matteo Allievi, editing by David Latona and Alexander Smith)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.