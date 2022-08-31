Commodities

Spain's eDreams sees bookings jump, loss narrows

Contributor
Christina Thykjaer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Spain's eDreams ODIGEO narrowed its first-quarter net loss to 13.9 million euros ($13.94 million) as bookings rose 50% above pre-pandemic levels, the travel booking company said on Wednesday.

MADRID, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Spain's eDreams ODIGEO EDRE.MC narrowed its first-quarter net loss to 13.9 million euros ($13.94 million) as bookings rose 50% above pre-pandemic levels, the travel booking company said on Wednesday.

The Barcelona-based firm, whose fiscal year started in April, had reported a net loss of 23.9 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue doubled to 145.7 million euros yet earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) remained negative with a loss of 1.8 million euros versus a loss of 4.2 million a year earlier.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered worldwide travel restrictions before a strong rebound in 2022.

($1 = 0.9968 euros)

(Reporting by Christina Thykjaer; editing by Joan Faus and Jason Neely)

((Christina.Thykjaer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular