Spain's eDreams sees bookings jump, loss narrows

MADRID, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Spain's eDreams ODIGEO EDRE.MC narrowed its first-quarter net loss to 13.9 million euros ($13.94 million) as bookings rose 50% above pre-pandemic levels, the travel booking company said on Wednesday.

The Barcelona-based firm, whose fiscal year started in April, had reported a net loss of 23.9 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue doubled to 145.7 million euros yet earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) remained negative with a loss of 1.8 million euros versus a loss of 4.2 million a year earlier.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered worldwide travel restrictions before a strong rebound in 2022.

($1 = 0.9968 euros)

