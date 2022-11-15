Commodities

Spain's eDreams says 2Q net loss narrows as bookings and subscriptions soar

November 15, 2022 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO EDRE.MC said on Tuesday its net loss in the July-September period narrowed to 10.1 million euros ($10.45 million) as bookings rose 19% and it added subscribers.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 26% to 20 million euros.

As a result, the company reiterated its target to bring its EBIDTA to 180 million euros and get 7.25 million subscribers in 2025.

