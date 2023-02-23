Commodities

Spain's eDreams Q3 net loss narrows as it adds subscribers and bookings rise

Credit: REUTERS/Andrea Comas

February 23, 2023 — 02:45 am EST

Written by Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO EDRE.MC said on Thursday its net loss in the October-December period narrowed to 10.1 million euros ($10.7 million) as it added more subscribers and the number of bookings continued to rise.

After the end of COVID-19 restrictions, the tourism sector is rebounding, with the pent-up demand for travel helping European airlines and hotel chains recover from the pandemic slump.

"Our bookings remain strong and continue above pre-pandemic levels, all in a market that is progressively returning to its normal seasonality patterns," Chief Executive Dana Dunne said in a statement.

The company reached 3.9 million subscribers in the third quarter, an 81% increase compared to the same period last year, despite the October-December quarter being the seasonal lowest, it added.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 65% to 23 million euros in the third quarter.

The Barcelona-based firm, whose fiscal year ends in March, had reported a net loss of 17.4 million euros a year earlier.

The company said it had 4.2 million paying subscribers in February and was on track to meet its targets of 180 million euros in core earnings and 7.25 million subscribers by 2025.

