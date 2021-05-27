Commodities

Spain's eDreams posts annual loss, sees recovery led by U.S.

Inti Landauro Reuters
Online travel group eDreams Odigeo on Thursday reported a tripling of its annual net loss but the Spanish firm said the market has started to improve in the fiscal year that began in April.

Its net loss widened to 124.2 million euros for the year to March 31 from a loss of 40.5 million reflecting the impact of the pandemic.

There have been "clear signs of market recovery" since, it said, led by the United States where it said business is now only 20% below 2019 levels.

