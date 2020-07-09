Spain's eDreams posts annual loss after coronavirus hits bookings

Add detail

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - Spanish online travel group eDreams Odigeo EDRE.MCreported an annual net loss on Thursday after bookings fell 53% in the final five weeks of the year reflecting the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The group reported a net loss of 40.5 million euros ($46 million) for the year to March 31 versus a 9.5 million euro profit a year earlier.

Adjusted core profit fell 4% to 115.1 million euros, short of the company's forecast of 130 million.

Full-year bookings fell 4% versus company guidance for a 1% increase but eDreams said this was "a highly respectable result considering a year-on-year reduction in bookings of 53% in the last 5 weeks of FY20 due to the spread of COVID-19."

The company is now seeing an increase both in searches and bookings for some destinations, it said.

Spain's economy, highly dependent on tourism, is opening now after the government closed borders and banned non-essential travel, prompting flight cancellations and hotel closures.

The COVID-19 crisis has wiped around 45% off of eDreams market value this year with shares now trading at 2.34 euros.

($1 = 0.8801 euros)

(Reporting by Jose Elías Rodríguez; editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely)

