Spain's eDreams net loss in fiscal 2022 narrows to 43.3 million euros

May 25, 2023 — 01:51 am EDT

Written by Matteo Allievi and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

May 25 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO EDRE.MC said on Thursday its net loss in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023, narrowed to 43.3 million euros ($47.66 million) thanks to the increase of its subscribers.

The Barcelona-based firm had reported a net loss of 65.9 million euros one year earlier.

The company said it had 4.3 million prime subscribers in 2022 and is on track to meet or exceed its target to have 7.25 million subscribers in 2025.

