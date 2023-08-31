Spain's eDreams books first net profit since pandemic

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO EDRE.MC said on Thursday it posted a profit for the first time since the pandemic hit the travel industry in 2020.

The Barcelona-based firm reported a net profit of 4.1 million euros ($4.48 million) over the April-June period compared to a loss of 13.9 million euros one year ago. The company's fiscal year ends on March 31.

($1 = 0.9160 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Inti Landauro)

