Spain's eDreams books first net profit since pandemic

Credit: REUTERS/Andrea Comas

August 31, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk for Reuters ->

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO EDRE.MC said on Thursday it posted a profit for the first time since the pandemic hit the travel industry in 2020.

The Barcelona-based firm reported a net profit of 4.1 million euros ($4.48 million) over the April-June period compared to a loss of 13.9 million euros one year ago. The company's fiscal year ends on March 31.

