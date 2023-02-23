Commodities

Spain's eDreams 3Q net loss narrows as it adds subscribers and bookings rise

Credit: REUTERS/Andrea Comas

February 23, 2023 — 02:01 am EST

Written by Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO EDRE.MC said on Thursday its net loss in the October-December period narrowed to 10.1 million euros ($10.73 million) as it added up more subscribers and the number of bookings rose again.

The Barcelona-based firm, whose fiscal year is ending in March, had reported a net loss of 17.4 million euros a year earlier.

The company said it had 4.2 million paying subscribers in February and is on track to meet its target to get 7.25 million subscribers in 2025.

