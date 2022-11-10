Spain's Economy Minister sees inflation remaining at current level until year end

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

November 10, 2022 — 02:39 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday she expects the country's inflation rate to remain at its current level until the end of the year.

The 12-month inflation rate in Spain has fallen to 7.3% in the period through October, down from a peak of more than 10% in the period through July.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Latona)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.