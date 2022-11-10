Spain's Economy Minister sees inflation remaining at current level until year end

MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday she expects the country's inflation rate to remain at its current level until the end of the year.

The 12-month inflation rate in Spain has fallen to 7.3% in the period through October, down from a peak of more than 10% in the period through July.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Latona)

