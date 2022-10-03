Spain's Economy Minister hopes to convince Germany to stop opposing gas price cap

Spain's Economy Minister said on Monday she hoped her country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will be able to convince his German counterpart to drop the opposition to a proposed gas price cap.

"I am sure this will be discussed in the summit between Spain and Germany on Wednesday, and I hope we do convince Germany to move in this direction," Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, referring to the upcoming meeting between Sanchez and Germany's Olaf Scholz.

