Spain's Economy Minister hopes Caixabank and unions to agree on layoffs

Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday said she hoped Caixabank and unions will reach an agreement regarding layoff negotiations.

In April, Caixabank said it was planning to cut 8,291 jobs, one of the largest in Spanish history, though it later offered to bring that number down to around 7,605, to adapt to a client shift towards online banking.

Comisiones Obreras, Spain's largest union in the financial sector, has called its staff to hold one-day-strike on Tuesday against the bank's plans and to also hold protests in 30 Spanish cities.

