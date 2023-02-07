Spain's December industrial output rises 0.6% year-on-year

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Spain's seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 0.6% in December from the same month a year earlier, official data from the country's national statistics institute (INE) showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 0.6% contraction in December.

For the whole of 2022, the seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 2.9%, INE said.

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Inti Landauro)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.