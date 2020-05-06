Spain's daily death toll picks up after three days below 200 - health ministry

MADRID, May 6 (Reuters) - The number of daily fatalities from the coronavirus in Spain picked up on Wednesday as health authorities registered 244 deaths, up from below 200 on each of the three previous days.

The health ministry said the overall coronavirus death toll rose to 25,817 on Wednesday from 25,613 the day before. The number of diagnosed coronavirus cases rose to 220,325 from 219,329 on Tuesday, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Clara-Laeila Laudette)

