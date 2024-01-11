News & Insights

Spain's cosmetics maker Puig buys majority stake in Germany's Dr. Barbara Sturm

January 11, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Corina Pons and Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spain's family-owned cosmetics maker Puig said on Thursday it bought a majority stake in Germany's celebrity skin care brand Dr. Barbara Sturm for an undisclosed amount.

The Spanish company, which has said it is evaluating listing its shares publicly, said founder Dr. Barbara Sturm will retain a minority stake in the skin and hair care maker, which was founded in 2014.

