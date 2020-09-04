Spain's consumer rights minister supports keeping state stake in Bankia

Spanish consumer rights minister Alberto Garzon said on Friday the state should keep its stake in Bankia after the bank disclosed discussions on a merger with larger rival Caixabank.

Keeping a stake was the best way to protect the state's interest, Gazon told Canal SUR radio station. The government holds about 60% in Bankia.

