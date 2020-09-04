Spain's consumer rights minister supports keeping state stake in Bankia

MADRID, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Spanish consumer rights minister Alberto Garzon said on Friday the state should keep its stake in Bankia BKIA.MC after the bank disclosed discussions on a merger with larger rival Caixabank CABK.MC.

Keeping a stake was the best way to protect the state's interest, Gazon told Canal SUR radio station. The government holds about 60% in Bankia.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

